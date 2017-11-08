When you bank with Chime, you get a Chime Visa® Debit Card, a Spending Account, and a Savings Account that can be managed entirely from your smartphone.
Spending Account
Your Chime Spending Account is the secure place to deposit funds and handle all your expenses from any screen. Check your balance, view transactions, and analyze your spending.
Chime Visa® Debit Card
Your Chime Visa Debit Card may be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. The more you use your Chime card, the more you’ll save when you enroll in Automatic Savings.
Savings Account
Set money aside for a rainy day or a sunny vacation. Enroll in Automatic Savings, and you’ll save money automatically with every Chime card purchase.
No Unnecessary Fees
Your bank account shouldn’t cost you money. With Chime, there are no monthly minimums or fees, no overdraft fees, and ATMs are fee-free at over 24,000 MoneyPass locations. You can also locate 30,000 fee-free cash back locations using the ATM Finder in the Chime App.
The Chime Visa Debit Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank; Member FDIC.
Real-time alerts for every banking transaction.
Visa Zero-Liability Policy protects all unauthorized purchases.
Automatic Savings takes the effort out of saving
Over 24,000 fee-free ATM and 30,000 cash-back locations.